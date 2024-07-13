LSocial network X “deceives” its users with the account verification system with a blue tick, and also violates EU rules on transparencythe European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

“X designs and operates its ‘verified accounts’ interface with the ‘blue tick’ in a manner that is inconsistent with industry practice and misleads users,” the Commission said after a preliminary investigation.

In the Commission’s view, “since anyone can sign up for such ‘verified’ status, This negatively impacts users’ ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of accounts.”

“There is evidence that malicious actors are abusing the ‘verified account’ feature to trick users,” the Commission said.

However, it did not provide any additional information on the “malicious actors.”

In our opinion, X does not comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) in key areas of transparency (…) therefore misleading users

For her part, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that "in our opinion, X does not comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) in key areas of transparency (…) therefore, it misleads users."

In its preliminary findings, Commission technicians point out that the blue tick now merely indicates that the user of a given account has registered a telephone number and a bank account.

Thus, the blue check mark has no relevance in relation to marking the level of trust that a particular account inspires.

‘X does not comply with transparency in advertising’

Furthermore, the Commission noted, “X does not comply with the required transparency in advertising, as it does not provide a reliable and searchable repository of advertising.”

According to the EU, the X platform “does not provide access to its public data to researchers” as required by the regulations in force in the bloc.

The Commission is also still waiting for X to provide it with information required following an investigation into possible measures to mitigate risks regarding the use of artificial intelligence in elections.

In 2022, billionaire Elon Musk bought the network then called Twitter and initiated major reforms to the application.

However, Since the EU adopted two ambitious laws to regulate large digital platforms, the network – renamed X – has come into conflict with the European Commission.

The Commission seeks to confirm that X is pursuing efforts to prevent the dissemination of fake news on its platform.

Under its new laws, the EU has identified 25 giant platforms, known as ‘gatekeepers’, which are subject to significantly stricter control measures.

X has the right to defend himself, but if our point of view is confirmed, we will impose fines and demand significant changes.

The Commission has since denounced possible violations of the bloc’s laws by Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Apple.

SimultaneouslyThe Commission is also currently investigating the video platform TikTok and the online retail chain AliExpress, both Chinese companies.

In the statement, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that from now on X “has the right to defend itself, but if our point of view is confirmed, we will impose fines and demand significant changes.”