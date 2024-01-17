The European-UAE Human Rights Working Group held its twelfth meeting at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, where the most important developments and efforts made and the exchange of information, experiences and best practices at the level of the UAE and the European Union in the field of human rights were reviewed.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed, the most important of which were labor rights, women’s rights, freedom of expression, the rule of law, the right to health, digital technology and human rights, and coordination at the level of United Nations human rights bodies, mechanisms and committees.

The UAE delegation to the meeting was headed by Afraa Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in addition to the participation of representatives from the Ministry’s Human Rights Department, the UAE Embassy in Brussels, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, while The European Union delegation during the meeting, Her Excellency Anna Maria Panagiotakopoulou, Head of the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq Division at the External Action Authority.

Afraa Al Hameli stressed that the UAE welcomes such constructive dialogues and discussions with its partners, which represent an opportunity to review the country’s efforts and the progress made in the field of human rights and the steps the UAE is taking to enhance it, noting that the country continues to build bridges through dialogue and cooperation with strategic partners in this regard.

For its part, the group praised the continued progress made by the UAE in the legal, social and economic fields, especially with regard to climate action and sustainable development, women’s empowerment, gender equality, economic and political empowerment, and in promoting peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue.