The European town that decided to install a radar on its own and has raised more than one million euros

In Kirchseeon, a small German town located about 30 kilometers from Munich, traffic became unstoppable. The main street, close to schools and institutesit had become a route where drivers circulated faster than allowed; which caused the community to take the reins of the situation, before waiting for the authorities to act.

After bringing their complaints to the City Council demanding an urgent solution to the recklessness of the drivers, the answer was swift. Given the neighborhood pressure, a radar accompanied by a cameras system They monitor in all directions, hoping to put order in chaos.

34,5000 offenders in one year and more than one million euros

In his First monththe radar captured more than 4,000 drivers exceeding the limit 50 km/h. In One yearthe device was activated around 34,500 occasions. Most offenders exceeded the limit in just 10 km/h, although there were extreme cases in which some vehicles reached speeds of more than 110 km/h.

The economic impact of the measure was undeniable: in a year, it was collected More than one million euros in fines. This sum of money is destined to renew the schoolgive it a washing for the heated pool and reinforce the firefighters service with a new station and modern trucks. This initiative has revived the debate between those who defend road safety and those who criticize that speed control becomes a source of income for the City Council.

Similar cases in Spain

In Spain, certain radars have achieved sanctions figures that rival those of Kirchseeon. While the DGT recently detected more than 1,100 drivers Circulating speed, there are some radars that work more than others. This is the case in kilometer 20.2 of the M-40 of Madridat Mercamadrid. In 2023, this device registered 118,149 fineswhich is equivalent to an infraction every four and a half minutes. The high traffic density in this circunvallation route, together with a speed limit of 80 km/h, has turned this device that most sanctions throughout the country.

Another point with a similar activity is the A-7 as it passes through Malaga. At kilometer 968.2, a fixed radar issued 66,869 complaints in a single year, consolidating itself as the second most sanctioner. This section, characterized by a high influx of vehicles and a specific speed limit, has become a usual fines.

Where are the radars that most fine in Spain? Andalusia heads the list, but the one that detected the most infractions is in Madrid

It is worth remembering that, in Germany, the limit is 50 km/h in city and 100 km/h on the road – while on highways it is recommended not to exceed 130 km/h—, and that the fines are considerably more casualties in Spain, according to the ADAC simulatorequivalent to Race in Spain.