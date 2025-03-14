With half of March elapsed it can already be said that it is being a more than complicated month for the European tourism sector. From March 1, This industry accumulates bags close to 10% and is placed as the most bassist in the old continent.

The sector is being punished for The unstable economic and geopolitical context. Specifically, it is affecting the difficult situation that the United States travel companies also live. This week, Delta Air Lines had to cut its benefits forecasts for The weakness in the United States flight market And, from Barclays, they explained that “European companies depend largely on the profitability of the North Atlantic.” In addition, in the Old Continent they are also harmed by the intentions of rearmament of European countries, which increase the distrust of consumers to make trips.

In this sense, the company that suffers the largest accident in the stock market this month is IAG. The Hispanic-British firm is left in the sessions accumulated by March more than 20% of its stock market value. To close the month right now, this would be Your worst balance in 30 days since November 2021in full appearance of the OMICRON variant of the COVID-19.

Up to three other companies register double digits in this half of the month: the French FDJ, the English Entain and Intercontiental suffer corrections of 16.4%, 16% and 14% respectively.

Accor, withbread and Easyjet also suffer from falls of more than 6%. The rest of the companies contain the losses below 5% in the current month.

In addition, for the moment, there are also two companies that collect the Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure that are saved from the claws From the negative: the German airline, Lufthansa, and Sodexo, which revalizations are recorded from the first day of March 8.5% and 1.4% respectively.

Annual behavior

March corrections have led to the sector to the negative terrain in the year and this expiment setbacks around 8% in 2025.

By signatures, Tui is the most bassist of the entire old continent in the year, as its price descends more than 20%. Four other signatures also yield in double digit.