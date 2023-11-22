On an epic night at the iconic Maracaná stadium, the attention of several European giants was focused on the confrontation between Brazil and Argentina. Among the spectators were representatives of Premier League and LaLiga clubs, all eager to get a close look at one of the most outstanding promises of Brazilian football, André, who started the exciting match.
As 90min has been able to find out, the clubs that had their confirmed presence at the Maracaná included Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Fulham, West Ham, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. An impressive list that highlights the magnitude of the talent on display and André’s international appeal.
Fluminense, aware of the interest their star player has aroused, seems to remain calm in the face of transfer speculation. With its sights set on next month’s Club World Cup, the Rio club’s strategy aims to postpone any agreement until after the tournament. It’s an understandable tactic, considering that André’s performance on such a prestigious stage could significantly increase his market value.
Interest in André is not new for Arsenal, Fulham and Liverpool, who have closely followed his development over time. However, in recent weeks, Tottenham and Manchester United have decided to join the competition for his signature, intensifying the battle to acquire the services of the talented Brazilian footballer. Newcastle and West Ham are also keeping an eye on him, closely assessing André’s progress in each match.
Ahead of the exciting encounter, André shared his thoughts on the growing interest from European clubs. “About the interest in Europe, I am happy, I receive this interest for my work, but I try not to focus on that, I try to focus on Fluminense and here on the national team,” said the player, showing his focus and professionalism despite the growing attention.
In addition to the Premier League clubs, Real Madrid was also present at the Maracaná. However, his main focus was on another emerging talent, Endrick, who made his debut off the bench. Meanwhile, LaLiga clubs such as Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, PSG, Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Bayern Munich were also part of the crowd of observers.
André’s future appears more uncertain than ever, with elite European clubs set to compete for his signature. With the Club World Cup on the horizon, Fluminense will handle the negotiations with caution, knowing that André’s performance in that scenario could change the outlook for offers. The transfer market looks exciting, and 90min will closely follow every development in this exciting saga.
