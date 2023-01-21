The major European leagues are already at full capacity after the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. From 90min we bring you the five teams in Europe that are in the best shape:
They continue to be a roller in the Premier League. They have lost Gabriel Jesús in the World Cup, but the figure of Nketiah has emerged. Odegaard continues to lead the project from midfield and Arteta has made the team work like clockwork. They are currently leaders eight points behind Manchester City. They beat Tottenham 2-0 on the last day and will face Manchester United next Sunday. They are the two most fit teams in the Premier.
They have not lost a match since December 21. Eight games where they have won seven and drawn one, (the last one against Crystal Palace). The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has made the team improve. Ten Hag was right, as soon as they let the Dutchman work the team began to carburete. Marcus Rashford is currently the team leader. In the World Cup he was seen at a very high signature peak and after returning to the routine it has been confirmed. They are third in the Premier League and semi-finalists in the EFL Cup.
His form is unbeatable. They have not known defeat since November 9, or what is the same, twelve games in a row without losing. It is a team that has picked up cruising speed and has just won the Italian Super Cup, sweeping Milan 0-3. The fittest player on the team is Nicollo Barella, he has become a leader on the field, he is the ”neroazzurro” conductor. In Serie A they are fourth, tied at 37 points with Juventus.
They have just been knocked out of the Coppa Italia on penalties by Cremonse, but that doesn’t tarnish their form. They are a very hard-working team that enters matches with great intensity. They may lack confidence in some sections, but they are a team to take into account for this Champions League. They are leaders in the Series with a 9-point difference over the second-placed team and they beat Juventus 5-1 on the last day.
The Xavi effect is paying off. Barcelona has not lost a game since October 29 of last year. They are currently leaders in LaLiga with a three-point advantage over their main rival, they are alive in the Cup and they have had a fairly affordable team (Ceuta). And they have just won the Spanish Super Cup 1-3 against Real Madrid in an overwhelming way. They are not in the Champions League, but they will have to play in Europe against Manchester United.
