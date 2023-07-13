Last tournament, Rodrigo Huescas became one of Cruz Azul’s most important men. Among all the bad things that the team in the country’s capital did, the only success was the presence of the youth player on the field, who despite not being in his natural area as a winger, but qualified as a right-back, was by By far the best man in the entire squad contributing goals and assists, always trying something different.
His performance on the field has made Rodrigo a good international market. The Mexican has been followed since last semester by various clubs in Europe, who have increased their interest in the youth after what was done with the Mexican U-23 team, this in Central America but especially in the preparation tour that the group had by Spain where the Iberians were measured like France.
KeryNews affirms that the three teams that closely followed Huescas and that even called their entourage to find out their situation were Bayer Leverkusen, Granada and PSV, in addition to having interest from other teams that have not made a move. That being the case, the clubs have not submitted a formal offer for the Mexican, nor for the player, nor for Cruz Azul and Rodrigo’s position is clear, he wants to go to Europe, but he will not do so by forcing his exit from the machine, he will wait 6 months or one more year if necessary within the celestial ones.
