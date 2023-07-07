As usual, Club América tries to put together a blunderbuss for the Apertura 2023 tournament and thus achieve the goal of finally being able to lift the fourteenth cup of Mexican soccer.
There is no doubt that the Azulcrema squad is one of the best and most powerful in Aztec football, however, just as they usually put together, unexpected departures can sometimes occur and that is the Ballon d’Or of Liga MX as the best offensive midfielder, Diego Valdes It is wanted by clubs in the Old Continent, after the last big tournaments it has had.
The Chilean attacker is an important man in the offense for the Águilas and has become an essential attacker who contributes with goals and assists, so his departure would be quite sensitive for the team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Due to his high level and performance with the Coapa team, the player drew the attention of European teams, even he himself is aware because his representative has spoken to him about it.
According to the information retrieved from the portal Monumental Eaglesin recent weeks there have been three European teams interested in the services of the number ’10’ of the Eagles.
The first of them was Vitoria Guimaraes of the Primeira Liga de Portugal, later the second offer came from Spain from the Vallecano Ray and the most recent was Arouca, another Portuguese team. None of them met the expectations of the azulcrema board of directors and they were rejected, so until now there is no compelling offer that makes both parties think.
#European #teams #star #Club #América
Leave a Reply