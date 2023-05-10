There is little to celebrate within Cruz Azul this tournament, perhaps the only reason for joy within La Noria is the discovery of a very interesting home talent. This is Rodrigo Huescas, who has actually been part of the first team for two years, but this tournament has established himself as a type of weight within the squad and he does so under the command of a coach who does not usually bet on youth , Ricardo Ferretti.
Despite being a natural winger, a guy with much more attack than defense, Rodrigo has adapted to the full-back position in order to add minutes and has actually shown a lot of growth. That is why ‘Tuca’ has him on the list of untouchables for the following semester, but both the coach and the board understand that this is complicated, because in Europe they are getting ready to go for his transfer and a club has already attacked direct way.
Sources confirm the start of negotiations between PSV and Cruz Azul for a possible transfer of Huescas. The machine asks for 5 million euros for its total sale, but it is known that at the moment both teams are negotiating a part of the letter from the young Mexican. The percentage is still unknown, but there is talk of a price of 3 million euros in exchange for it. The Dutch team is not the only one interested in Huescas, but it is the first to make a formal presence at La Noria.
