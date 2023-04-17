Raúl Jiménez lives his worst moment in the Premier League. The Mexican is in very poor physical condition and in terms of his use of technique, he has been out of Julen Lopetegui’s squad for two games with Wolverhampton. The coach himself has stated that his decision has a fully sporting support since there is no injury to the player, and the fact is that the coach considers that Jiménes is out of level for a heavy season closing where he seeks to avoid relegation, and affirms that Going to the World Cup has cost the man from the Mexican team dearly.
Raúl’s future is not promising at all, he has already gone 14 months without being able to score a single goal in the Premier League and the team is capable of winning without him being on the field, something that did not happen years ago. In addition, there will be reinforcements in the summer market, so it seems that his departure from the Wolves team is signed, but now an old suitor reactivates his interest in the Mexican.
Besiktas will once again knock on Jiménez’s door and they will offer her a place within the squad, despite being rejected in January. The decision is in the hands of the Mexican to accept the offer is in the hands of the player. The Turkish team is willing to offer a stellar salary for the national team and they will knock on Wolverhampton’s door to see if there is any possibility of ending the contract of the American-trained player to sign him as a free agent and avoid paying his transfer fee.
