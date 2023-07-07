The situation around Club América is uncertain. The Eagles are looking for a central defender as they consider selling one of their players. Although this information has generated a stir, it is important to note that the cream-blue team has always had the intention of positioning its players in the Old Continent.
On this occasion, the opportunity presents itself to incorporate a player with outstanding skills in central defense such as Bruno Furchs, capable of providing the necessary confidence to the team led by André Jardine. However, the possibility has also been opened for one of the current players in the squad to seek his growth in European football, specifically in LaLiga in Spain.
According to the German journalist Dominik Schneider, Valladolid from Spain has shown interest in Emilio Lara, a player who has played mainly as a right-back, although his true potential lies in the position of central defender. Both clubs want to reach an agreement so that the young player from Las Águilas is transferred to the Spanish team this season.
However, the same source has revealed that the situation could take a different course. Club América hopes that Lara will be sold and, in this way, an agreement satisfactory to both parties can be reached. This opportunity would be crucial for “Pelón”, who was also recognized as the best rookie of the year in the last season of Liga MX.
Emilio Lara’s future is at a turning point, where his possible exit to European football could mean a jump in his professional career. Meanwhile, Club América continues to search for a central defender to strengthen its squad and can contribute to the team’s success in future competitions. The outcome of this situation will be crucial for the development of both the player and the cream-blue team.
