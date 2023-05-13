Ajax is experiencing one of its worst seasons so far this century. The club will not only win nothing this year, but also everything indicates that they will finish third in the Eredivisie, they lost the cup final against PSV and they also failed in the group stage of the Champions League and fell to the Europa League, they were eliminated in an ugly way by the Union Berlin in the round of access to the round of 16.
The club understands that it is time to rebuild the team and part of it is to give an outlet to some of the players who no longer have anything to do within the squad, because perhaps their sporting level is well above what it is today Ajax. One of them will be the man from the Mexican national team, Edson Álvarez. The ‘Machín’ has agreed with the Dutch team to leave him in the summer market and the great favorite at this time to be able to finalize his signing is Borussia Dortmund.
The international press reports that now the Germans are very clear that they will close the million-dollar sale of Jude Bellingham, they know that they are in a position to pay for the signing of Edson Álvarez and they are already in formal negotiations with the Ajax team for a sale between the 40 and 50 million euros. BVB is not the only one interested in the road, but it is the only one that has started a direct attack for the Mexican soccer player over teams like Bayern, Chelsea or Newcastle.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#European #team #accelerates #signing #Edson #Álvarez
Leave a Reply