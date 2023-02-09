Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta confirmed that the European Football Super League project, which is being rejected by the European and international federations, is “progress”, noting that he expects a positive decision from the European Court of Justice during the spring.

“The Super League is advancing and will be more sustainable for the health of the clubs,” Laporta said during a press conference, noting that this project is also supported by Italian clubs Real Madrid and Juventus.

Laporta noted the idea of ​​launching this “open” competition, which will include several grades consisting of 60 to 80 clubs, noting that “the participating clubs must remain fully committed to their local leagues as they are today,” at a time when the Super League is facing criticism and is accused of wanting to compete. With domestic leagues and European club competitions under the umbrella of the European Union.

Laporta continued, “What we want is not to break the dialogue with the European Football Association, and to be in harmony with the national championships, and I believe that thanks to the dialogue we will finally reach a good agreement with the European Football Association.”

He concluded by saying, “We will certainly hear from the European Court of Justice in April, and everything indicates that the Super League promoters will have the right to organize competitions.”

A decision is expected from the European Court of Justice during next April, after lawsuits were filed against the European and International Football Associations, accused by the plaintiffs of abusing their power by threatening to expel clubs and players involved in the Super League.

European football was shaken in 2021 by the attempt of 12 clubs, among the best in the old continent, to establish the Super League, a competitor to the European Champions League, but after a violent reaction from fans and governments, most of these clubs withdrew without the new competition seeing the light, after less than 48 years. an hour after the project was launched.

On the other hand, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus insist on the possibility of organizing the new competition, despite the rejection from various sides.