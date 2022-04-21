The Madrid Commercial Court said in its ruling published on Thursday that it had lifted measures adopted in April last year, ruling that even if clubs were subject to sanctions from FIFA and UEFA, they would not stop them from proceeding with the “Super League” project.

Among the 12 clubs that supported the “separatist” Super League, only Real Madrid and Barcelona from Spain, along with the Italian Juventus, have so far adhered to the project.

The Spanish newspaper “AS” reported that the Super League will appeal against the court’s decision.

A UEFA spokesperson said: “Today we have received the ruling of the Madrid Court that all preventive measures have been lifted. UEFA welcomes the decision and is studying its implications and will not comment further at this time.”

The proposed project threatened the survival of the prestigious competition for the elite clubs on the continent, the European Champions League, by ensuring fixed places for clubs in the newly created tournament instead of qualifying through local competitions.

Earlier, a different judge at the court said that FIFA and UEFA could not adopt “any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way” to establish the Super League.

The court’s decision came after FIFA and UEFA warned against imposing sanctions on clubs and players participating in the Super League, which aims to compete with the Champions League.

Last April, 12 of the major European clubs announced the establishment of the Super League, but the project collapsed within two days after the withdrawal of 6 English clubs, followed by Atletico Madrid of Spain, along with Milan and Inter Milan of Italy, under intense pressure from the fans, politicians and officials in the game.

And last September, UEFA canceled the legal procedures against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after the first decision of the court in Madrid that the rebellious clubs should not be punished.

The Super League pledged to increase the revenues of the top clubs in Europe and allow more money to be distributed to the rest of the game elements.

But foundations in soccer, other clubs and fan associations said the plans were aimed at only increasing the fortunes of elite clubs.