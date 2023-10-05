Almost fifty leaders from the European continent meet this Thursday in the Spanish city of Granada to try to send a message of unity, but the refusal of Azerbaijan and Turkey to participate weakened the meeting that sought to ease regional tensions.

The absence of the Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev and that of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Baku’s support, represents a setback for this third summit of the European Political Community (EPC)since the main people responsible will not be able to sit down and talk about the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

“It’s a shame,” lamented the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, upon his arrival in the Andalusian city (southern). “We are not going to be able to talk here about something as serious as the fact that more than 100,000 people have had to hastily abandon their homes, fleeing an act of military force,” Borrell said.

Two weeks after the offensive by Azerbaijani forces that forced almost the entire Armenian population to flee the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno Karabakh, the format seemed ideal for a meeting at the highest level.

But, irritated by European signs of support for Armenia, Ilham Aliyev canceled his trip. Denouncing an “anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere”, Baku “did not consider it necessary to participate in the negotiations”, an Azerbaijani official told AFP.

Meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, southern Spain.

The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, who is in Grenada, will hold a meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, on the sidelines of the CPE.

At the last CPE meeting, in June in Moldova, Aliyev joined the meeting of these four leaders, in an already very tense atmosphere between Baku and Yerevan.

“It is important to never give up,” stressed Charles Michel, ensuring that the EU is “a neutral mediator.”

Ukraine, another key issue at the summit

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is also on the agenda, with European powers seeking to reaffirm their support for kyiv. at a time when the political crisis in Washington raises doubts about the continuity of American support.

In fact, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, arrived in Granada this Thursday and announced his priority at the summit: “strengthening the Ukrainian air defense” before the arrival of winter, a section in which he hopes for agreements.

“The first challenge we all have is to protect unity in Europe, and I’m not just talking about the EU countries but about all of Europe,” Zelensky told the media, before highlighting the “importance for Ukraine of having a defensive shield.” for the winter” .

Zelensky has already met with the president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and with the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (d) talks with the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski (i), in Granada.

The objective of the CPE, devised by Macron, is to bring together many more countries than just those of the European Union: In addition to the 27 members of the bloc, another 20 countries were invited to this third summit.

You will see representatives of countries in different positions regarding the EU, from candidates to join, others who know that their door is closed, or the United Kingdom, which chose to leave the EU seven years ago.

“Erdogan’s absence for the second time in a row weakens the CPE, designed to deal with Ankara in a different format from that of the EU, to which its candidacy is frozen,” said Sébastien Maillard of the Jacques Delors Institute.

“Without Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Political Community becomes more strictly European and seems more anti-Putin, except for some leaders,” he noted.

“It remains to be seen whether these absences are temporary or permanent,” continued the analyst, who recalled that membership in the CPE is flexible.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, upon arrival at the meeting of the European Political community

Migration will also dominate the agenda

In the absence of the expected meeting on Nagorno Karabakh, The summit in the Andalusian city could turn to the topic of the migration crisis, that the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is interested in placing at the center of the debates.

On Wednesday, the 27 reached an agreement that seeks to organize a collective response to the arrival of a large number of migrants in an EU country, as occurred during the Syrian refugee crisis of 2015 and 2016.

Migrants arrive in small boats at the port of Lampedusa, in Italy. The topic will be the protagonist in this Thursday’s meeting.

But while waiting for the laborious reform of the European immigration system to be completed, Italy and the United Kingdom are looking for quick action. “Levels of illegal immigration to continental Europe are at their highest level for almost a decade,” the British prime minister said on Wednesday.

“With thousands of people dying at sea, the situation is immoral and unsustainable. We cannot allow criminal organizations to decide who reaches European shores,” he added.

According to Downing Street, Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet on the sidelines of the summit and announce “joint action” on the issue.

*With AFP and EFE