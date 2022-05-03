The pan-European Stoxx 600 index jumped 0.6 percent by 0716 GMT, with the banking sector rising 1.4 percent, topping the gainers.

Wall Street ended Monday’s volatile session higher, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond reached 3 percent for the first time since December 2018, ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, when policymakers are expected to announce a 50 percent rate hike. basis point.

German bond yields also hit new highs.

The French bank BNP Paribas advanced 2.4 percent, as it announced a 19.2 percent increase in quarterly net income, supported by a significant increase in trading activities, and maintained its targets for 2025.

Shares of energy group BP rose 1.6 percent, as it boosted its share buyback program after net profit rose to its highest level in more than 10 years.