The world returns to sorrow with the threat of Donald Trump of new tariffs. This time the newly released president of the United States would be raising additional taxes of 25% to imports of products such as cars, medications and chips. This measure would also begin to apply soon, on April 2according to Bloomberg. In relation to medications and semiconductors, Trump added that “they will be 25% or more and will increase substantially over the course of a year.”

And investors are already reacting to this news. Wall Street futures quote positivelengthening the Rally Alcista and this will be a day of new historical maximums for both S&P 500 and for Nasdaq 100. On this side of the puddle, negotiations prior to the opening of the market leave timid falls in the main indices of old continent that would momentarily cut the flight that these selective accumulate.

In Asia, where the bags is alreadyThey are quoting, Hong Kong Hang Seng and Japanese Nikkei already suffer from Red numbers also punished for this new resurgence of the tariff war. From Natixis, the chief economist of the region, points out that “in relative terms, the Trump 2.0 phenomenon will clearly affect everyone. Who thought that the rest of Asia, outside China, could win in this Commercial Warhe was wrong. ”

At a technical level

In the European stock market party of this 2025, Eurostoxx 50 seems to have no intention of collecting and continues to raise the historical maximums of its price. At the technical level, however, Joan Cabrero, an Ecotrader advisor recommends: “It is time to consider the need to be collectedto obtain ammunition that we will need to resume purchases as soon as the overcompra has decreased. “

In this sense, Cabrero explains that for the overcompra to alive, it will be necessary to attend two different scenarios. On the one hand, to a “deep” market correction; or, on the other, to a calmer consolidation where time is consumed.

“I will be in favor of reap Collect partial benefits immediately “if you reach the area of ​​5,700-5,750 points“

In this sense, Cabrero explains that, if exposure to the bag is 75% (as recommended in Ecotrader), “it’s time to enjoy and for new purchases the optimal would be to be patient and wait for a classic to form Throw Back Or turn the old resistance, now support, of the 5,000/5,050 points.

Petroleum advance continues

With this Wednesday, there are already three sessions that oil records rises consecutively, in which it is its longest bullish streak since the beginning of 2025. In these sessions, the Brent (The price of the reference crude in the old continent) He has conquered the 76 dollar level for barrel again.

The reasons for this new rebound? Everything finds its explanation in the delay of the OPEC+ of the reactivation of the production. This would be the fourth time that the poster delays its plans to start production again, “what has relieved concerns about an surplus of offer that would take place this year“They explain from Bloomberg. From the financial information portal they add that “the International Energy Agency foresees a surplus of 450,000 barrels per day and, in the United States, inventories are in a maximum of three months, while a measure of market stiffness is showing Signals of excess supply.

Thanks to the recent uploads, Black gold contribution earnings in the year are already approaching 2%. In addition, the European Petróelo exceeds the progress of the American that only 0.5% in the year is revalued.