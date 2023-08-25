Stock exchanges, investors waiting for Powell and Lagarde in Jackson Hole

The European Stock Exchanges after a mixed start they all veer above parity with Piazza Affari leading the rises driven by industrial stocks. The markets are cautiously waiting for the Jackson Hole symposium, organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, to get underway today: both Fed President Jerome Powell and ECB leader Christine Lagarde’s speeches are scheduled for the day.

In the bond market, the spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 165.5 points, in line with yesterday’s close. The yield on ten-year government bonds rises to 4.204%. On the currency, the euro is down, below 1.08 in the dollar exchange rate, awaiting the words of Lagarde and Powell. Expectations point to a high probability that the Frankfurt institute will suspend the current tightening cycle at its September meeting. US interest rates, on the other hand, look set to stay higher for an extended period, due to significant upside risks to inflation. The common currency marks 1.0788 against the dollar and 157.66 against the yen. The greenback advanced to 146.02 yen

