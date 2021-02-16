The European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Tuesday for the first time in more than a decade a new campaign to expand its roster of astronauts. And it did so with a particularity: in addition to wanting to increase the presence of women in its ranks, it will open a vacancy in an experimental way.al for a person with some degree of disability physical.

The candidature process will be open from March 31 to May 28, but the Paris-based organization has already anticipated an opportunity described as historic: since 1978, three years after the foundation of ESA, there have only been three selection processes, the last in 2008.

Currently, seven people make up the European Astronaut Corps, six men and one woman -From Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom-, although the British Tim Peake has been away from his duties since October 2019.

“We need more to ensure continuity and to have a smooth transfer of knowledge from the old to the new “, said in videoconference the director general of ESA, the German Jan Wörner, who in March will pass the baton to the Austrian Josef Aschbacher.

Part of the ESA astronaut team in 2009. Photo: European Space Agency.

The agency search for “at least four and up to six people” to join its permanent team of astronauts, and up to twenty who will be part of the reserve to participate in flights or specific projects.

And, as a novelty, within that reserve and within the framework of Parastronauts Viability Project, will select a person with a certain degree of physical disability, who in the future is expected to also be able to integrate space missions.

The requirements

“We have to be honest, we hope that thousands of people will show up. The chances of success are limited,” the Italian admitted in that same virtual meeting. Samantha Cristoforetti, current ESA astronaut.

Applicants, coming from one of the 22 ESA member countries or from an Associated State, must have at least a master’s degree and three years of experience in mathematics, engineering, computer science or medicine, among other disciplines, in addition to knowing English and a second language.

“Applications from all qualified applicants are welcome, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, beliefs, age and other characteristics,” added the space organization.

“Space is a hostile environment. They live together in a small place, in conditions of zero gravity and dramatic adaptation. You have to be prepared to be away from family and friends, even when you are not on mission, “said Jennifer Ngo-Anh, coordinator of the Research and Payload Program.

Possible candidates include people with some deficiency in the lower limbs, a pronounced difference in height in the legs or a reduced stature, less than 1.3 meters.

The new fleet is scheduled to be announced in October 2022 and its training will be divided into three stages, lasting a minimum of three years, the first of which at the European astronaut headquarters in the German city of Cologne.

Although they will work with the astronauts who are now active and their first missions will target the International Space Station, Mars and the moon They are also part of the projects in which new astronauts could be involved in the future.

And their work will not be merely scientific: “They are the most visible ambassadors of the European space program. They must have passion for sharing your knowledge both before a mission and during and after, “concluded the coordinator of the Research Program.

With information from EFE.

LGP