We are in Christmas, the time par excellence for snowy landscapes, but these are not only limited to Earth: the European Space Agency (ESA) has released some curious images of Mars covered by frost.

‘We dream of a white Christmas…’ on Mars? Welcome the end of the year with this picturesque ‘winter wonderland’ scene at the south pole of Mars, captured by the Mars Express probe“, published the agency’s official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The images were taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on board the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express orbiter and by the NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using their HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.

The images show what appears to be a snowy landscape in the region Australe Scopuli of Mars, near the planet’s south pole. But this ice has little to do with that of the Earth.

In fact, This is carbon dioxide ice, and at the south pole of Mars there is a layer eight meters thick throughout the year.

The dark areas seen in the image They are layers of dust that have fallen on the ice. Dust is normally found deep in the ice, but a seasonal process causes some of it to rise to the surface.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter also detected winter frost lining the sides of Mars dunes. This frost can prevent erosionNASA writes, keeping the dune-forming dust in place until the spring melt season.

As sunlight warms the carbon dioxide ice at the south pole of Mars in summer, the ice begins to sublimate, or to go directly from solid to vapor. As this happens, pockets of trapped gas form within the ice.