Paris. The European Space Agency (ESA) made history yesterday by selecting a person who lost a leg in a motorcycle accident to be part of its newest batch of astronauts, a leap towards its pioneering ambition to send into space. to people with a physical disability.

John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his right leg when he was 19 and competed in the Paralympics, called his selection in Europe’s response to NASA “a real turning point and landmark in history.”

He added: “ESA is committed to sending an astronaut with a physical disability into space… This is the first time that a space agency has made an effort to embark on a project like this, sending a very strong message to humanity.”

The newly named parastronaut joins five career astronauts in the final selection unveiled during a press conference in Paris – the conclusion of the agency’s first recruiting drive in more than a decade aimed at bringing the diversity to space travel.

The list included two women: the French Sophie Adenot and the British Rosemary Coogan, new ambassadors for another very underrepresented section of European astronauts. Globally, 65 of the more than 560 people who have explored space have been women, most of them Americans. However, yesterday’s list did not include any people of color. The hiring campaign did not specifically address ethnic diversity, but at the time stressed the importance of “representing all parts of our society.”

The list includes three other men, including the Spanish aeronautical engineer Pablo Álvarez, the Swiss Marco Sieber and the Belgian Raphaël Liégeois.

Spanish biotechnologist Sara García was added to the list as a reserve.

They were selected from more than 22,500 applicants and their first mission in orbit is not scheduled before 2026.

Innovative feasibility study

McFall will be following a different path than his fellow astronauts, taking part in a groundbreaking feasibility study that will explore whether physical disability will affect space travel. It’s an unknown land, as no major Western space agency has ever put a parastronaut in space, according to the ESA.

Proudly amid flashes of emotion, McFall claimed he was uniquely prepared for the mission due to the vigor of his mind and body.

“I feel very comfortable in my own skin. I lost my leg more than 20 years ago, I had the opportunity to be a Paralympic athlete and I explored myself emotionally… All those factors and difficulties in life have given me confidence and strength, the ability to believe in myself. that I can do anything I set my mind to,” he added.

“I never dreamed of being an astronaut. It was only when ESA announced that they were looking for a candidate with a physical disability to embark on this project that my interest aroused”, he highlighted.

The feasibility study, which will last two to three years, will examine the basic obstacles for a parastronaut, including how a physical disability might affect mission training and whether modifications are required to spacesuits and aircraft, for example.

David Parker, ESA’s director of Human and Robotic Exploration, said it was still a “long road” for McFall, but described the new recruitment as a long-standing ambition.

Parker added that it started with a question. “Maybe there are people out there who are almost superhuman because they’ve already overcome challenges. And could they become astronauts?

Parker also says she “thinks” it may be the first time the word parastronaut has been used, but “I don’t claim ownership.”

It will be at least five years before McFall goes into space as an astronaut, if he is successful.

Across the Atlantic, Houston is taking notice. Dan Huot, spokesman for NASA’s Johnson Space Center, home to the US agency’s astronaut corps, told AP that “at the agency we are watching the ESA parastronaut selection process with great interest.”

He admitted that “NASA’s selection criteria currently remain the same,” but said the agency looks forward to working with “new astronauts in the future” from partners like ESA.

The agency also approved yesterday a sharp increase in its budget to maintain its programs against competition from the United States and China.

