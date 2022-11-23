The 22-nation agency said it had recruited British Paralympic runner John McFall to take part in astronaut training to assess conditions for people with disabilities to participate in future missions.

The announcement came as the European Space Agency named a new group of astronauts for the first time since 2009.

The European Space Agency published vacancies last year for people who are fully able to pass its usual rigorous psychological, cognitive and other tests, and who are only barred from becoming astronauts because of existing hardware limitations given their disability.

The agency said McFall will work with agency engineers to understand the hardware changes needed to open up professional spaceflight to a broader group of qualified candidates.

McFall is a British Paralympic runner who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19 years old.