The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested this morning the State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, to “consider” the possibility of asking the Court of Justice of the European Union about the mask contract for 1.5 million euros that the Community of Madrid granted during the coronavirus pandemic -in April 2020- to the company Priviet Sportive, managed by a friend of the regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and her brother Tomás. She does so to find out which instance is competent to investigate said contract, about which she recalls that European prosecutors have “preferential jurisdiction” in the event of a conflict.

The European organization launches this statement before the Board of Prosecutors of the Chamber, convened by the State Attorney General Dolores Delgado, takes place this afternoon. A meeting that comes after the conflict of competences that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has raised, reluctant to hand over its investigations to Europe because it understands that they have a strictly national scope.

“To avoid duplication and in the interest of the rights of defence, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office Regulation establishes preferential jurisdiction for the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate all facts related to a possible fraud affecting the financial interests of the European Union”, he states. the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office regrets in its statement “the controversy that arose around the jurisdiction over a specific case in Spain.” And it asserts that its objective lies in establishing the facts and determining if there is sufficient evidence that a crime has been committed that affects the financial interests of the European Union. “The European Public Prosecutor’s Office Regulation establishes preferential competence for the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate all facts related to possible fraud affecting the financial interests of the European Union.”