The wolf shows its political fang again without knowing it. The 20,300 canids that live in the territories of the European Union are at risk of going from being “a strictly protected species”, a category that only allows them to be killed in certain circumstances, to “protected”, which implies the authorization of their hunting, as if it were of any other game species. The proposal made on Wednesday by the European Commission comes after the Twenty-Seven voted “no” in November 2022 to a similar request, as it was not justified from a scientific or conservation point of view. The situation of the canid is not favorable in most countries, according to official data from the European Union, which is renewed every six years. In the last assessment, which was carried out in 2019 and is in force until 2025, only five countries informed Europe of the good state of their populations: Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Italy.

Has anything changed in these months? “Wolves have been recovering for more than 30 years, but their conservation status is identical to last year, so the European Commission's decision seems to be due to electoral interests,” responds Juan Carlos Blanco, biologist and author of the analysis. in-depth study of the species commissioned by the Commission. Blanco wants to clarify that his work “at no time offers recommendations to modify the classification of the species.” Today, the wolf is found in all states except Ireland, Cyprus and Malta, and the population is growing at an average of more than 800 per year. “You have to keep in mind that there are 24 countries, so it is a normal increase,” says Blanco.

Environmental organizations maintain that the announcement made on Wednesday by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, seeks to attract the rural world. Sabien Leemans, of the conservation organization WWF, points out that the proposal “is scandalous” and “that it is motivated by personal reasons and undermines all the nature conservation efforts of the European Union.” Von der Leyen “echoes the attempts of her allies to instrumentalize the wolf as a scapegoat for the socioeconomic problems of rural communities.” The elections to the European Parliament, currently with a conservative majority, will be held from June 6 to 9, 2024.

On the other side of the scale, the European popular group congratulates itself. Ignacio Zoido, spokesperson for Agriculture and Rural Development of the PP in the European Parliament, described the announcement as “great news for the thousands of ranchers and inhabitants of rural areas who live terrified by the constant attacks of wolves.” Joy has also been established in the communities where 95% of Spain's wolves live – Castilla y León, Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria -, which are fighting against the strict protection of the species in their territories, which came into force in September 2021. There, it went from having hunting quotas for the wolf – more than 100 were killed each year – to requiring a special permit in the event that any specimen appears particularly harmful.

Impact on livestock

The report analyzes livestock predation as the main cause of persecution of the species throughout history, and concludes that “on a large scale, the impact on livestock is very small,” although at a local level significant pressures can occur. . In the EU there are around 60 million sheep, so the level of global predation is 0.065% per year, he estimates. Wolves kill 65,500 livestock per year in the EU, 73% of which are sheep and goats, 19% cattle and 6% horses and donkeys.

The greatest damage occurs in Spain, France and Italy, with between 10,000 and 14,000 losses in each country per year. France is the country that loses the most sheep, in Spain cattle are the most affected, and in the mountains of southwestern Europe, horses. In Finland and Sweden, canids focus on semi-domesticated reindeer. The species also provides an important service in ecosystems by feeding on wild ungulates, which due to their high densities cause damage to agriculture and forests, in addition to transmitting diseases to domestic livestock.

Attacks on livestock farms have been increasing as the wolf population has grown, the document states, and the best way to reduce them is to “apply prevention systems.” There are cases like Germany, which has experienced great growth in the species: in 2000 there was one herd and in 2022 184 were counted. But, despite this boom, the frequency of attacks has fallen significantly in recent years. This is because, the report clarifies, “adequate preventive measures have been taken.” There are no recipes for the best procedure to ward off predators. In Spain, the main choice is to return to herding, guarding with mastiff dogs and guarding livestock with electrified fences, for example.

The option of shooting down wolves to reduce attacks may not produce the desired effects. “At best,” the document notes, it only resolves conflicts temporarily, unless the wolf population is exterminated or severely reduced in large areas. When wolves are killed, their territories are quickly occupied by others and “it will be necessary to continue killing them year after year,” the text adds. This type of hunting, furthermore, is incompatible with the Habitats Directive, the regulations that have made the recovery of the species possible, and attracts great rejection from society in Europe. This strong public support is detected in the result of the consultation launched by Brussels in which it invited “local communities, scientists and all interested parties” to send updated data on the wolf population “and its impact.” Although it was not intended to express an opinion on the protection of the species, more than 70% of participants were in favor of maintaining the current status, compared to 29% in favor of reducing it.

Special permits can be given for particularly troublesome individuals, as has happened in Spain since the species was strictly protected, but there the problem is getting the specimen right. In Germany, for example, eight authorizations have been granted from 2000 to May 2023 to sacrifice individuals who were genetically identified for the massacres they had caused. “But seven of the eight killed were the wrong individuals,” the report states. In September last year, one of those German wolves killed von der Leyen's favorite pony in an attack near his residence in Lower Saxony. The animal also reportedly killed a dozen sheep and a cow, but it was not hunted.

Wolves have gone through very hard times persecuted by man. In the sixties and seventies of the last century they had completely disappeared from Finland, Scandinavia and Central Europe. Fragmented populations remained in the east and in the southern peninsulas (Spain and Italy), but they were close to extinction. Its protection has allowed the species to rise, but it faces multiple threats, among which are hunting (legal and illegal), hybridization with dogs or the fragmentation of the territory with infrastructure that prevents them from advancing freely.

If the Commission's proposal is successful, there is a long road ahead. First, it must be presented to the Berne international convention on the conservation of wild fauna, flora and natural habitats in Europe, which does not meet until December 2024, which would have already been a year. And, if an agreement is reached there, the Habitats Directive would then have to be modified, which requires unanimity from all countries.

