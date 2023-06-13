The European People’s Party (EPP) is beginning to be left quite alone beyond the European Parliament with its strategy of knocking down at all costs the Law for the Restoration of Nature (LRN), one of the fundamental legislative projects in the field of biodiversity of the Commission European. A strategy with which he may hope to ingratiate himself electorally with the extreme right with which he visibly seeks alliances in the upcoming election year.

Scientists and organizations that defend nature, but also almost a hundred large companies such as Inditex, Nestlé, Danone, Unilever or Ikea and a strong citizen movement, which now has more than 800,000 signatures, have increased the pressure in recent days for it to come out. forward this regulation that will experience a key moment on Thursday in Strasbourg: its vote in the Environment Committee will indicate if the proposal still has a chance of advancing legislatively or if it is condemned to be a dead letter when it reaches plenary session in July.

That the tension is maximum was revealed again on Tuesday, when the president of said commission, the liberal Pascal Canfin (Renew), accused the leader of the EPP, Manfred Weber, of “threatening his own colleagues, even with the expulsion of the party , if they vote on Thursday in favor of the LRN”. Weber, whose party accused the Commission only a week ago of “threatening” MEPs who oppose the regulations, dismissed Canfin’s accusations as “false”. They are, he stated in Strasbourg, a “show of the nervousness” of the other groups due to the possibility of the failure of the legislative proposal that the Conservatives insist that it must “restart” from scratch, that is, that the Commission present a totally new proposal, something considered unfeasible before the European elections in June 2024.

There is nervousness, no one denies that, because the vote in the last commission before being debated in the plenary session of the European Parliament is going to be very tight, as Canfin himself acknowledged in a meeting with journalists. But “this political battle against Weber’s LRN is not monolithic in his group,” underlines the MEP for Ciudadanos and shadow rapporteur for the LRN, Soraya Rodríguez, like Renew’s Canfin. One example is Czech conservative Stanislav Polcak, who on Monday announced his intention to “support” the proposal on Thursday, against the firm guidance of his party. However, 24 hours later, he said that, in view of how “ideologized” the debate had become, and that his position clashed with that of his party, he has decided to ask to be “replaced” in the vote on Thursday, although he will vote “in conscience” in July.

The opinion that spreads among various political groups is that the opposition of the EPP to the legislative proposal on biodiversity goes beyond mere regulations: Weber, several politicians from different formations agree, has made the LRN his great flag in his personal political battle On the one hand, against the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, whom, despite also being from the EPP, he sees as too aligned with the positions of other political families (and occupies the position to which he aspired) and, incidentally, to make more nods to an extreme right with which it seeks alliances to remain the main political force in the European Parliament after the elections a year from now.

“I am concerned that groups like the EPP, who have a history of working together for the future of the EU and who normally take on their responsibilities, are leaving them now, with their minds on the upcoming elections and their future posts,” he told the press. beginning of the parliamentary sessions the vice-president of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Mohammed Chahim, responsible for the policies of the Green Deal. “Being anti-Green Pact is the political flag to seal the alliance with ECR and ID”, the formations furthest to the right of the European Parliament, agrees Canfin.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

In an attempt to salvage the legislative proposal, the European Commission has circulated a document among Member States and MEPs in which it refutes the PPE’s statements, such as that the law will force 10% of each farm to be dedicated to creating biodiversity corridors as hedges, flowers or ponds (Brussels replies that it is not a mandatory objective, but only a “reference”). It also says that it is willing to “make more flexible” the regulations presented in June 2022 to put an end to any doubt and “advance” in the approval of the text, which wants to repair 20% of the land and sea surface of the EU by 2030, and the set of ecosystems that need to be restored by 2050.

The PPE maintains that these are unattainable objectives and demands the total “withdrawal” of a law with “structural” failures, for which reason, it says, its principles will affect the agricultural sector and food security, although this has been categorically denied.

“Farmers, fishermen, foresters and other landowners will not have to bear the cost of restoring nature,” the Commission rebuts in the internal document, which EL PAÍS has been able to consult. In addition, remember that “restoring nature as proposed by the LRN would allow strong economic benefits: it is estimated that each euro invested will result in at least eight euros of benefits.”

An estimate that is validated by the multiple —and diverse— groups and platforms that support the LRN that have been formed in recent times, including a sector that is averse to economic losses: companies.

The LRN is an opportunity that is given “only once in every generation” to “reverse the biodiversity and climate crises”, they affirm in a statement released in April and which already includes more than fifty companies such as Inditex, Coca Cola Europe , Iberdrola, Ikea, Danone, Spar, WindEurope or Accor. These firms call for the “urgent adoption” of an “ambitious and legally binding” law as a “key tool to address the environmental and biodiversity crises, and to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of society and the economy.” In another letter released this week, fifty more heads of international consortiums insist on the need to approve a law that “will create equal conditions for all companies in Europe by provide regulatory certainty and establish the conditions to drive innovation, transform business practices and models, and ensure that innovative companies are rewarded for their actions to stop and reverse the loss of nature”, write among others the CEOs of Unilever, Alan Jope, or Ikea, Jon Abrahamsson Ring.

“If the EU wants to restore the health, productivity and resilience of its lands and waters, and for nature to continue to underpin Europe’s food security, jobs, climate change mitigation and the economy, it needs to pass and implement its Law for the Restoration of Nature”, 160 international scientists also urged at the beginning of the month. In another initiative, more than 3,300 scientists this week released another statement stating that “the arguments that suggest that food security and jobs are threatened not only lack scientific evidence, but contradict it”.

Meanwhile, various NGOs, as well as the Los Verdes group, have launched individual initiatives to collect citizen signatures in favor of the LRN which, at the edge of the debates in Strasbourg, already exceeded 800,000 participants.

The bill is also pending for the Twenty-seven to approve their common position, by a qualified majority, something that they should do in a Council of Environment Ministers on June 20, that is, before the appointment before the plenary session of the Eurochamber . If they finally do – and there are positive signs, such as the “favorable” reception to a new compromise proposal from the Swedish presidency expressed by Belgium, one of the most reticent along with the Netherlands – this will further increase the pressure on the EPP .

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter