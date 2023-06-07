The fight for the Law for the Restoration of Nature, the last scene of a tough European political battle with implications beyond biodiversity, has raised several degrees of tone this Wednesday after the European People’s Party (EPP) has accused the European Commission to “threaten” MEPs who are opposed to the regulatory proposal and to promote a business lobby to put pressure on them and make them vote in favor of the regulation. Meanwhile, progressive and green MEPs have asked the president of the European Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, to publicly pronounce herself in favor of a law that has her approval, but that has become the workhorse of her political family conservative against the institution he directs.

A week after a key vote in Strasbourg on the bill that seeks to repair 80% of community habitats in poor condition, with a first goal of recovering at least 20% of degraded land and water by 2030, the tension is max.

Next Thursday, the Environment Commission of the Eurochamber must vote on the law rejected in the past weeks in the Fisheries and Agriculture commissions. It is the last step before it reaches plenary session, in July, to become the position of the European Parliament for the final negotiations with the Council. But if it is knocked down again on the 15th, it will mean the end of the legislative journey of the norm, which will return to the starting box, which would almost certainly imply that there will be no biodiversity law before the European elections in a anus.

This would make it difficult for the EU to meet its international commitments on biodiversity by 2030, warn advocates of the law and environmental organizations. In addition, the Commission recalls that the fact of having proposed this standard has constituted a “strong impetus to encourage other countries to also increase their action on biodiversity”, for which reason it fears that its rejection could jeopardize all the ambitious commitments agreements reached at the biodiversity summit in Montreal last December.

The EPP, led by the German Manfred Weber, seeks to consolidate and even strengthen its position as the main political party in the European Parliament, for which it has not hesitated to bring positions closer to the extreme right, which completely rejects the Law to Restore Nature. Established as the “defender of European farmers and rural communities”, he also tries to take advantage of the wave of discontent in sectors such as the peasantry in the face of the cascade of environmental policies that have emerged from Brussels in recent years and that have already caused several legislative scares in Europe. .

EPP legislators have asked this Thursday the vice president of the Commission responsible for the Green Pact, Frans Timmermans, to “withdraw” a law that they blame for “structural” failures and a lack of impact assessments adjusted to reality. In addition, they have accused him of “threatening” several MEPs to get them to change their minds and support the legislative proposal.

“When Vice President Frans Timmermans and his Commissioner [de Medioambiente, Virginijus] Sinkevicius, they realized that they might not have a majority in the commissions, they called several MEPs to their office and threatened them (…) a red line has been crossed”, denounced the German Christian Democrat MEP Christine Schneider in a conference press in Brussels. The EPP says it has received similar complaints about the behavior of commissioners from at least six MEPs, including Liberals from Renew.

In addition, he accuses the Commission of lobbying in favor of his law through businessmen, which would violate his neutral position. According to the Dutch MEP Esther de Lange, several parliamentarians have been contacted by a business lobby “coordinated by an organization whose secretariat is within the General Directorate for the Environment [de la Comisión], so it seems that the Commission is financing its own lobby in favor of this proposal”. Is about the platform “European Companies and Biodiversity”, which brings together some 400 diverse organizations and brands, such as the European electrical industry association Eurelectric, the outdoor clothing firm Patagonia or the hunting organization FACE, committed to “inserting biodiversity and key natural considerations into their daily operations ”.

Aware of the political burden of environmental issues —Weber himself accused Sinkevicius of “campaigning for Pedro Sánchez” for his criticism of the proposal to regularize irrigation near Doñana—, the Commission tries to keep its distance. But before the accusation of lobbying, community sources have responded that the European Executive “does not direct the daily activities and statements of members of the platform nor does it represent the opinions of the Commission.”

For his part, the rapporteur for the law in the European Parliament, the socialist César Luena, has once again accused the popular of making “pure theater” at the last minute to follow a “personal strategy” of Weber in his “electoral fight against Von der Leyen”, in which a law to restore nature that is “good” has been trapped and that has been negotiated for months with everyone, including the EPP. “We have brought our positions closer to those of the PPE and we have made a minimum law that gives the States all the capacity to design restoration plans and establish deadlines,” Luena declared after learning of the conservative accusations. “Rejecting a law after having spent months negotiating is an anti-system strategy,” he lamented.

Aware that next Thursday the vote will be very close and that there are not sufficient guarantees that the law will go ahead, a group of socialist, green, La Izquierda and Renew MEPs have sent a letter to Von der Leyen on Thursday asking him to that it “publicly” support the regulations that had their approval at the time.

