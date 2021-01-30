Those new contributions are from Sweden and Ireland. In addition, Romania joined the European countries that support the mechanism and the Fund created a new project dedicated to formalizing land tenure in several municipalities in the south of the Latin American country. One of the old initiatives supported is ‘Caminemos’, dedicated to agricultural products.

Noé Gutiérrez shows the pepper jams made by ex-combatants and peasants in the department of Guaviare, in southern Colombia. He is one of the former FARC guerrillas who joined the peace process, abandoned their weapons since 2017 and now put all their efforts in various projects to return to civil life. He is even the legal representative of the multi-active cooperative of the Amazon Colombia

From there he bets on agriculture with a different touch. “The viability that we see today is to transform what we harvest. If we remove the plantain, it must be sold in fried plantains or in flour. For that we are building a collection and transformation center ”, he assured France 24.

They also work with fruits that grow in the Amazon, such as the cocona, the seje or the azaí (açaí, in Portuguese). These turn them into wines or sweets. The main reason to avoid offering all these products in their natural state is that the reincorporation area where he lives, in the Las Colinas village, is several hours away from the most important urban centers in the area such as Villavicencio or the Colombian capital, Bogota In other words, they can be damaged on long overland trips.

The ‘Caminemos’ project transforms Amazonian products such as cocona, seje or azaí into wines or sweets. Picture taken on January 26, 2021 in San José del Guaviare, Colombia. © Juan Carlos Zapata / France 24

But transportation is perhaps the least concern he and his colleagues have. Since the signing of the pacts that the Colombian government and the former FARC guerrillas reached in 2016, at least 248 veterans have been killed, according to the UN Verification Mission in Colombia. In most cases, it is still unknown who perpetrated the crime.

Added to the insecurity of the signatories is the slowness to implement some aspects of the agreement. The most backward of all is the land point, since only 4% of this has been completed, according to the Kroc Institute, which constantly studies the level of compliance with the agreement.

In practice, this makes it difficult for ex-guerrillas to have projects with which they can legally finance themselves. For example, 71.3% of the signatories do not have a program funded by the authorities, according to the report of the Congressional Peace Commission.

That is why Noé believes that the implementation is especially delayed in relation to agriculture and says that the government’s support “has been little.” “But I am aware that this is a process and that making peace is not achieved overnight,” he explains, continuing to ask the authorities to comply with what was negotiated in Havana.

This is Noé Gutiérrez, a former FARC guerrilla who is now the legal representative of the multi-active cooperative of the Amazon Colombia. Picture taken on January 26, 2021 in San José del Guaviare, Colombia. © Juan Carlos Zapata / France 24

Despite this, the Government and specifically Emilio Archila, the high post-conflict counselor, have argued that the administration of President Iván Duque defends the reincorporation and that it has complied with the members of the former guerrilla, today converted into a political party .

Along the same lines, the governor of Guaviare, Heydeer Palacio, insists that what was promised during the peace process is being respected and mentions international aid as one of the important factors. And it is that only in that department of southern Colombia, the European Peace Fund has five of the more than 30 projects it supports in the country.

The international commitment to ‘Let’s walk’

One of the bets of the fund that the European Union created to help finance the implementation is the ‘Let’s walk’ project. France is leading this project with the coordination of the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Andina ONF.

It was precisely in the second assembly of the project, which was held on January 26 in Guaviare, where Noé exhibited the agricultural products. “It is a project financed by the EU with an amount of 3 million euros (3.6 million dollars). It started in 2018 and now there are more than 400 productive projects that are supported. It is very important because you can propose alternatives to ex-combatants and social inclusion in civil life ”, explains to France 24 Romain André, deputy director of the AFD for Colombia.

The French Development Agency (AFD) and the Andean ONF coordinate the ‘Caminemos’ project, which is promoted by France. Picture taken on January 26, 2021 in San José del Guaviare, Colombia. © Juan Carlos Zapata / France 24

Eleonore Devilliers, director of ONF Andina, added for her part that ‘Caminemos’ has five components: property planning, food security, production systems, environmental education and access to safe water.

Increase funding for the European Peace Fund

Additionally, the European Fund confirmed that a new country joins the efforts to support the peace process. Romania became the 21st EU member state to back the fund, along with the UK and Chile.

Sweden and Ireland – which were already part of the mechanism – contributed an additional 2.5 million euros and 750,000 euros, respectively. Both amounts correspond to $ 3 million and $ 900,000.

All the money is part of the common stock market from which the 8.5 million euros (about 10 million dollars) will come for the new project, called Sustainable Land and Territories for Peace. The objective of this new alliance between the Fund and the National Land Agency of Colombia is to advance point one of the agreement, which is the one that is the most behind.

Specifically, the idea is to give land to small producers and formalize property rights to several unoccupied lands in the municipalities of San Vicente del Caguán, Cartagena del Chairá, La Uribe and La Macarena, all in the southeast of the country.