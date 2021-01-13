Deputy Chairman of the European Parliament (EP) and Deputy Head of the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP) Nicola Ber is concerned about rumors of the disappearance of Alibaba founder Jack Ma (Chinese name – Ma Yun). She stated this on Wednesday, January 13, in an interview. Neue ruhr zeitung…

The disappearance of Jack Ma should be cause for serious concern, she said, although Ber noted that “the specific circumstances can only be guessed at.”

“Nevertheless, this would not be the first time when Beijing shows its own country and the world community who is boss in the house in a situation when someone criticizes Chinese senior leaders,” the deputy head of the EP said.

Ber is also not happy with the EU’s policy towards China in general. In her opinion, the recent agreement on an agreement on investment cooperation between Brussels and Beijing does not contain specific language on the need to respect human rights. This behavior of the EU, as stressed by the deputy president of the EP, is a manifestation of double standards.

The newspaper notes that Ma has not appeared in public since late October. In this regard, first of all, rumors about the disappearance of the billionaire began to spread on social networks.

On January 10, rumors about the disappearance of one of the richest people in China, the founder of Alibaba Jack Ma, which appeared on Chinese social networks, reached the pages of the world media.

Jack Ma last appeared in public on October 31st at an Alibaba event that was streamed live. However, after that, he even missed the finale of his own reality show Africa’s Business Heroes, in which he was supposed to play the role of the chief judge.

Rumors quickly spread on Chinese social media that Ma’s disappearance came after he criticized the activities of China’s financial regulators and opposed the PRC’s course towards technology companies.

In late December, it became known that the Chinese State Market Regulatory Authority had launched an investigation into online retailer Alibaba Group Holding Limited. At the same time, the Central Bank of China announced that it will call the leaders of Ant Group to a meeting with financial regulators.