The plenary session of the European Parliament has approved this Thursday the suspension of the immunity of two MEPs investigated for the ‘Qatargate’ plot. The Italian Andrea Cozzolino and the Belgian Marc Tarabella have been questioned by the Belgian Justice for their alleged relationship with the corruption scandal related to Qatar and Morocco. The two are accused of participating in a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering.

The process to withdraw their immunity has been processed “urgently” due to the seriousness of the events and their possible implications within the European Parliament. The scandal affected the vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili; her husband, the former parliamentary adviser Francesco Giorgi; a former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri; and the director of the NGO ‘No Peace Without Justice’ Niccolo Figa-Talamanca. In addition, the Belgian Justice is investigating the MEPs Cozzolino and Tarabella.

Until now, both have denied their involvement in ‘Qatargate’. “I have never received money, neither directly nor indirectly, neither in cash nor through financial transactions, neither for me nor for any association, foundation…”, Andrea Cozzolino defended himself before the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. He was even willing to waive his immunity to defend his innocence.

Pending possible revelations from the ‘mastermind’ of the plot, Pier Antonio Panzeri – who has signed a cooperation agreement with the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office – Panzeri himself has already revealed that he paid “between 120,000 and 140,000 euros” to Tarabella.