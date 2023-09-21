The neighborhood movement against the felling of trees for the expansion of line 11 of the Madrid metro has achieved in Brussels what it cannot achieve, it says, at home: to be heard. The Petitions Committee of the European Parliament decided this Thursday to keep the group’s demand open, which will also be analyzed in the Chamber’s Environment Committee.

It is less clear whether the European Commission will finally agree to investigate the case, but those responsible for the campaign to return to the original, less “arboricidal” project, as the current plans were described during the hearing at the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels , they say they remain hopeful, after also meeting this Thursday with a lawyer from the European Executive.

At the same time, the neighborhood movement also seeks to alert the European Investment Bank (EIB), which finances three-quarters of the project, so that it is aware of its “irregularities,” which they claim “contravene the environmental objectives of the European Union.” . According to the neighbors, the documentation that the Community of Madrid sent to the European financial institution, also known as the Climate Bank due to the environmental emphasis of the projects it finances, “does not conform to the construction project” since no new environmental impact statement with its reform in 2022.

During the hearing in the parliamentary Petitions Committee, which was not attended by any representative of the Community of Madrid, Susana de la Higuera, from the Pasillo Verde Imperial neighborhood association, recalled that what the neighborhood movement is asking for is not to end the expansion of the subway, which they support, but to do it with “viable alternatives” that do not destroy necessary trees and gardens in a city that is already suffering the impact of climate change and rising temperatures. “It is possible to make the general interest of public transport infrastructure and trees compatible,” she defended. An opinion that she, she has stressed, is “transversal”, shared by Madrid men and women of the most diverse ideologies. “The environmental damage of the project has caused widespread and transversal social rejection. We oppose this destruction, citizens of all ideologies,” she insisted.

This ideological diversity has also been reflected in the parliamentary hearing, where only the representatives of the Popular Party and the Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which houses the Vox deputies in Brussels, asked to end the petition. This, however, will remain open with the support of the rest of the groups, who were very critical of the actions of the Madrid authorities.

The socialist César Luena has regretted that the neighbors “have had to come to Brussels because they are not listened to in Madrid” and has announced that he will take the case to the Environment Commission of the European Parliament, of which he is vice president. At the same time, he has asked the European Commission, which during the hearing said it had no powers as it was an urban planning issue, to have “more ambition” because, he recalled, in this case it is also an environmental issue – in the one who can have an opinion—and “cutting down trees does not improve air quality.” In fact, maintains Sira Rego (IU), this case represents a “slap on the wrist” to the European Commission which, she said, “should have a prior, preventive capacity, and not give funds if it is not guaranteed in a much better way.” reliable that it will not destroy, for example, the urban environment or an ecosystem of high environmental value.”

“We have people in government who believe that with pots on the balconies we are going to combat climate change,” lamented Rego, for whom “Almeida and Ayuso have decided to pave, tile, solar, asphalt every square meter of Madrid, there is nothing more than see the Puerta del Sol, turned into a frying pan where there is not a single tree.” Also for Jordi Cañas (Ciudadanos), “there are administrations addicted to the chainsaw and the chainsaw must be taken away from them. There are tree-killing administrations and we must take the ax from them,” he said in response to the argument of PP MEP Pablo Arias, who has defended that Madrid is “totally aligned and committed to the environment” and that the City Council has committed to replacing each felled tree. and multiply them by the years that the fallen are. “The PP says that if we cut down 600 trees we will plant 17,000. Well, by that logic, cut them all down and they will plant hundreds of millions,” Cañas said ironically.

After the meeting at the European Parliament and their subsequent meeting with the Commission’s lawyer, the representatives of the neighborhood movement have returned to Madrid, satisfied, De la Higuera said, with a “very intense and very positive” trip in which they have achieved In addition, they make an additional request that they hope will be fulfilled upon their return home: “We have taken the opportunity to inform the Popular Party that they please receive us in Madrid (…) they do not receive us, they do not speak with us and it is very sad to have to come to Brussels to ask them, hey, please, tell your colleagues in Madrid to listen to us and receive us.”

