The European Parliament Petitions Commission has agreed by urgency to introduce Two citizen requests on the rule of law and judicial independence “at risk in Spain”as has been confirmed this Thursday. Both focus on the so -called ‘Begoña Law’ and on the situation of the State Attorney General, Alvaro García Ortiz. They will be analyzed by the MEPs in the session of the Eurocamara Petition Commission of March 16 and 17.

On January 23, a first request was registered against the proposal of Organic Law of Guarantee and Protection of Fundamental Rights against harassment of abusive judicial actions, known as “Begoña Law”. According to the petitioner, This initiative responds in a “ad hoc” way to ongoing judicial investigations that affect relatives of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez and “seeks to drastically restrict popular action and introduce a cause of challenging judges for political reasons.”

The petitioner also recalls that the law would allow the Executive to shield judicial investigations, leaving control in the hands of a “Attorney General whose independence is in question and faces a criminal case for abuse of his position.”

For all, this asks the European Commission Preliminary investigation into this law in case the Government, respects or violates European regulations (in particular Arts. 2 and 19 TUE)the jurisprudence of the TJUE and the recommendations of the European Commission and the Greco. It also requests that the request to the Commissions of Civil Liberties, Justice and Interior Affairs, Legal Affairs and Constitutional Affairs, for the appropriate monitoring of the initiative be referred to.

It also requests that all measures be adopted to try to resolve the situation, agreeing on the celebration of hearings, information visits or questions to the commission or the Council.

That same day a second request also entered to denounce that the reform of popular action drastically limits citizen participation in justicerestricting it to certain crimes and excluding parties, associations and legal entities. In addition, it establishes a judicial control over the complainants, further hindering their personation in the processes.

On the other hand, the petitioner emphasizes that the new cause of abstention forces judges “to depart from cases if they have expressed critical or participated opinions in acts related to the institutions or their representatives.” This supposes, collects the request, “An attack on freedom of expression and could lead to an ideological persecution within the Judiciary. “

Given “the risk of bankruptcy of the rule of law”, asks the European Parliament that the European Commission investigates “If the law violates community law and democratic principles of the EU and that the request is sent to the Commissions of Civil Liberties, Justice and Constitutional Affairs for its follow -up. “

Sources consulted by 20 minutes They leave the process at that point, although they do not rule out that issues can be taken in the future to a plenary session in Strasbourg. Besides, This goes in parallel to the missives sent by the spokeswoman of the PP in the European Parliament, Dolors Montserrat, to the Commissioner of Justice, Michael McGrathso that the dynamics of the Government of Pedro Sánchez follow closely in regard to the rule of law. The popular say that the European Commission “is doing their job” in this regard.