Violations of the rule of law can affect the good management of the budget. This has been endorsed by the MEPs in a resolution approved on Thursday with 529 votes in favor, 148 against and 10 abstentions. In doing so, they make it clear that if the Commission does not comply with the applicable regulations and does not take “all appropriate measures” to protect the financial interests and values ​​of the Union, the Chamber “will consider that an omission has occurred and, accordingly, will actions against the Commission, in accordance with Article 265 of the Treaty. ‘

The text of the approved resolution insists that current legislation on the rule of law must be respected and “cannot depend on the adoption of guidelines”, which the Commission assures that it is preparing. In any case, these guidelines must be ready before June 1, 2021, and Parliament must be consulted before adopting them. MEPs reiterate the importance of applying the mechanism that conditions EU funds on respect for the rule of law without further delay, especially because of the effect it may already have on the recovery fund.

This resolution is the conclusion of the debate carried out by the MEPs in plenary, in which they reminded the Commission that the conditionality mechanism has been in force since 1 January last. Almost all participating speakers stressed that the regulation is binding, regardless of the position agreed by the European Council on the matter, which has no legal weight, and despite appeals before the Court of Justice of the EU, which do not involve the suspension of the application of the rule.

The rule of law conditionality mechanism is a tool to protect the EU budget from possible misuse by governments that do not respect the democratic principles of the EU.