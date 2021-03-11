Member States should invest more in education, health, housing, family support and childcare, ensuring that these services reach all children. This is reflected in the resolution approved by the European Parliament with 545 votes in favor, 24 against and 119 abstentions, which emphasizes that “children are, above all, children, regardless of their ethnic or social origin, gender, nationality, situation. economic, aptitudes or condition of migrant or foreigner ».

The text highlights that the Covid-19 crisis is greatly affecting children, exacerbating the risk of poverty, limiting their access to education, threatening their physical and mental health and increasing the danger of being victims of violence and abuse. MEPs urge the Commission to present, as announced, a legislative proposal to create a European Children’s Guarantee in the first half of 2021.

Therefore, the European Parliament urges that EU countries take measures to guarantee the right to education for all children, avoid early school leaving and ensure gender equality in access to quality and inclusive education from the early childhood, also for Roma, disabled and migrant children. “Digital education should never permanently replace face-to-face learning”, emphasize the MEPs, who also ask to include adapted information on sex and sexuality in the school curriculum.

Integration and inclusion



The situation of migrant children both inside and outside the borders of the EU must improve, underlines the resolution. For this, MEPs consider that priority must be given to the family reunification and adequate reception conditions, eliminating obstacles to basic services and integration measures. Member states must also avoid the detention of minors and ensure that the unaccompanied have legal representatives and guardians.

MEPs are particularly concerned about the sexual abuse of children, which has increased during the pandemic, while access to social services and protection institutions it has become extremely difficult. They also criticize that 23 Member States still do not implement the 2011 directive on combating sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of minors and child pornography.

The resolution also calls for an end, in law and in practice, with all forms of child labor, and with all forms of violence and discrimination against children, including forced marriage, trafficking, torture, honor killings, female genital mutilation, incest, forced school leaving and the use of children as soldiers.

Allusion to Spain



In 2018, Save the Children placed Spanish child poverty at 26.8%. However, the pandemic has accentuated this index and its projections foresee an increase to 33.3%, some 2.8 million children at risk. On the other hand, severe poverty in this sector of the population exceeds 15% of children and adolescents. The highest school drop-out rate in the EU is found in Spain and represents 17.3% compared to 10.2% on average in the EU, according to the last year’s report drawn up by the Education and Training Monitor, and it increased with special incidence in Cantabria, Catalonia and Navarra.

‘The pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities suffered by many children across Europe. We call on the Commission and the Member States to dedicate the money necessary to protect them and to take concrete steps to end poverty, sexual abuse and exploitation, “said the socialist speaker Juan Fernando López Aguilar (S&D, Spain) during the debate in plenary on Wednesday.