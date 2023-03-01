Just six days after the European Commission vetoed the use of TikTok on its official phones, the European Parliament has made the same decision. The community institution has ordered all of its staff – about 8,000 employees – to remove the app from their corporate devices, including mobile phones, tablets and computers by March 20.

The European Parliament has informed of this decision through a statement, in which it details that from that date “access to the TikTok website through our corporate network will be blocked.” The same note “strongly” recommends all institution staff to remove the application from their personal devices.

The institution thus follows the decision already made by the European Commission last week. The Chinese application will be banished from the Community Executive as of March 15 for “security reasons” and fear of possible cyberattacks. In addition, its use and download will be prohibited and workers must uninstall it from their corporate devices. The European Council, for its part, announced that it is considering taking measures in the same direction.

The company that owns TikTok, for its part, regretted the veto of its video broadcasting application and described this decision by the European Commission as “wrong”. “We are disappointed with this decision. We believe it is wrong and is based on fundamental misunderstandings,” said a spokesman for the Chinese firm.

But for some time now, Brussels has tightened the siege on the big technology companies and has paid special attention to TikTok. So has the United States. The Joe Biden administration has banned this app from the official devices of congressmen due to the “security risks it entails.” Recent information suggests that the company that owns TikTok used the application to spy on several journalists. The platform is also a source of fake news and, through its algorithm, it can censor and prioritize content.