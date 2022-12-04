Chairman of the trade committee in the European Parliament Bernd Lange on Sunday, December 4, called for a complaint against the United States to the World Trade Organization (WTO) because of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by American leader Joe Biden.

According to politicians, this will make it clear that Washington’s actions do not comply with WTO rules.

“I assume that some small changes for the implementation of the IRA can still be agreed upon during the negotiations. But I don’t think that much will change in essence, because the law has already been adopted, ”he explained in an interview with a media group. Funke Mediengruppe.

Lange added that the European Union (EU), in turn, needs to increase support for its industry, as well as to see if it is possible to reduce electricity prices for it. He stressed that now they are 10 times higher than in the United States.

Another MEP Markus Ferber also called for a hard line on the US over the adoption of the IRA. In his opinion, if Washington does not make concessions, the European Commission should think about activating its instruments to protect trade, since the IRA threatens to significantly worsen the difficult economic situation in Europe.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by Biden in August, provides billions in incentives to companies that operate in the US in the field of renewable energy.

The already adopted law provides for investments in climate protection and energy security. Subsidies are being introduced, including for electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy projects – if they are completely produced in the United States. Thus, buyers of a US-made electric car with a battery also produced in this country receive a subsidy of $ 7.5 thousand. Subsidies will also go to companies that produce wind turbines or solar panels from American steel.

On December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference on European security issues, indicated that the United States seeks to live at the expense of others, they will profit from the economic and energy crisis in Europe. The Minister noted that Europe “ran” for the United States in their desire to use the situation in Ukraine against Russia.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on November 24 called on Washington to respond to European concerns about high prices for American gas and the US government’s anti-inflation act, which puts European Union (EU) producers at a disadvantage in the world market, and also violates trade rules.