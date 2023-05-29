MEP Weber: neither the EU nor Turkey itself wants the country to join the union anymore

No one else is interested in Turkey’s accession to the European Union (EU), including Ankara. This was stated by the head of the faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP) – Manfred Weber, reports TASS.

“Recent years have shown that close partnership is important, but no one else wants Turkey’s full membership in the EU,” he said. In this regard, according to the MEP, it is necessary to complete negotiations on the state’s membership in the association, since this is more of an obstacle than it contributes to the development of relations between the parties.

At the same time, he stressed, the EU needs to cooperate with Turkey on the issue of Ukraine, migration and the economy. In addition, Weber also called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately support Sweden’s entry into NATO.

Earlier, the Turkish president said that his country has been waiting at the door of the European Union for 52 years. He promised that Ankara would give an answer “when the time comes.”