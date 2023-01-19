The European Parliament has supported this Thursday the creation of a special court to judge Russian war crimes and the “aggression” of this country against the territory and sovereignty of Ukraine. With this resolution, the European institutions close the siege around the Kremlin and seek to ensure the accountability of those responsible for these attacks, as well as that of the “politicians, military leaders and allies” behind the invasion.

“The consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine are enormous. Children, women, men killed. Divided families. Hospitals, houses and schools destroyed. War criminals have to be brought to justice. Now”, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has written on her social networks. The resolution approved this Thursday also calls for the “urgency” that the European Union, with the support of the international community, establish this special court, which will complement the work of the International Criminal Court.

The creation of this special court has been one of the recurring requests of the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski. “I call on all of you to support this work. The court must start working as soon as possible”, he assured in December, while noting that “we cannot wait for the end of the war” to judge these attacks. The European Commission has also supported this initiative to avoid impunity for the material and intellectual authors of war crimes. Its president, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated on numerous occasions that “Russia must pay for its horrible crimes, including its crime of aggression against a sovereign state.”