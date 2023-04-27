Thursday, April 27, 2023, 2:21 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The European Parliament has given its go-ahead this Thursday to extend the exemption from tariffs on imports from Ukraine for another year. The measure, which will be in force until June 2024, seeks to help Kiev recover its commercial income – weighed down since the start of the Russian invasion. This decision takes place in the midst of the debate on the blockade of Ukrainian grain from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, which denounce the adverse economic effects that these products have on their economies.

The International Trade Commission of the European Parliament has approved the motion by 27 votes in favor, 1 against and 7 abstentions, although it must still receive the approval of the plenary session in May before it enters into force. The exemption ends on June 5 and contemplates the total suspension of taxes for the entry into the EU of fruit, vegetables and industrial products.

The veto of the countries adjacent to Ukraine to the grain that this country exports will also depend on the extension of these measures. Brussels assumes that the blockade on imports will also be extended until the end of the year and ensures that it “perfectly understands” the situation these countries are experiencing and the problems it generates for their farmers. To mitigate this impact, the Community Executive has announced aid of 100 million euros for the agricultural sector of these Member States.