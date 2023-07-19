The European Parliament during the last plenary session in Strasbourg. FREDERICK FLORIN (AFP)

The European Parliament is now ready to negotiate the reform of the electricity market with the States. His position, established this Wednesday, is less demanding with the requirements that allow partial intervention in the electricity market when there is an energy crisis, eliminates one of them, and makes it automatic if the conditions are met. The Commission proposal did not contain this automaticity. In addition, it accentuates the social profile of the regulation proposed by Brussels by proposing the prohibition of power cuts for vulnerable customers and those affected by energy poverty, as explained by the speaker of the European Parliament and its negotiator for the moment in which the Council of the EU establishes its position, the Spanish socialist MEP Nicolás González Casares.

The position agreed by the MEPs has broad support in the Chamber. In fact, most likely it will not have to be voted on in full, since the text agreed upon in the Industry and Energy committee has garnered very broad support (55 votes in favour, 15 against and two abstentions) as it has the support of the popular Europeans, the socialists and democrats —the group of the rapporteur—, the liberals and the greens. This —and the fact that Parliament has established a position in four months, before the Council— has also served for González Casares to launch a criticism of the emergency regulatory procedures, which elude the European Parliament and to which so much was used during 2022 to respond to the energy crisis.

The most prominent element of the parliamentary consensus is the claim that partial interventions in the electricity market be automatic and mandatory when Europe has to face an energy crisis like the one experienced until a few months ago. The Commission’s proposal opened the door to this intervention (through a subsidy for SMEs of up to 80% of the prices) but required the Community Executive to decide to take the initiative when a series of conditions were met. MEPs want these requirements to be met more easily and it reduces the discretion of Brussels, since it introduces objective elements.

The first of these elements —that the price increase in the wholesale market is 2.5 times compared to the previous five years and that there is a forecast that it will continue like this— must continue for at least half a year. In addition, a minimum price is set for the declaration of the energy crisis: 180 euros per kilowatt hour (KWh). Regarding the retail segment, it sets the increase in prices at 60% compared to the two previous years (the Commission proposed ten more points: 70%) and the forecast that the scenario will continue for three months (compared to the six that the draft directive proposes). Finally, it eliminates the third requirement: that the crisis have “a negative impact on the economy.” “This is something that is usually demonstrated a posteriori”, justified this Wednesday González Casares, for whom the initial proposal of the Energy team led by Commissioner Kadri Simson “is good”, but now “it has improved”.

One element that the Spanish parliamentarian emphasized since he wrote the draft presentation was the prohibition on disconnection of vulnerable homes or those at risk of energy poverty. Power cuts are also vetoed for eight weeks in legal disputes and, in addition, it claims that Member States have to adopt specific measures in summer and winter so that customers can and know how to manage their consumption and avoid high bills.

Other issues in which the Parliament emphasizes is the promotion of contracts for difference (CFD), in which a price is agreed between buyer and seller, which is settled by differences with respect to the market price: if the market price is higher, the seller pays the difference to the buyer and if it is lower, it is the opposite. It also seeks incentives for so-called PPAs, long-term electricity supply contracts (usually green) between two private agents. The objective of both bets is “to give stability to prices”, as explained by González Casares.

