The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on April 27, 2021 in Brussels.

The European Parliament gave its consent on Wednesday for the ratification of the trade and cooperation agreement reached by the European Union and the United Kingdom on December 24, which entered into force provisionally on January 1 of this year. The green light by an overwhelming majority (660 votes in favor, 5 against and 32 abstentions) ends almost five years of diplomatic and legislative work, which began after the 2016 referendum in the United Kingdom that approved Brexit. “The agreement mitigates the worst consequences of Brexit and is good for citizens,” said the President of Parliament, David Sassoli, after knowing the result of the vote on Tuesday.

The pact is ready to enter into force definitively on May 1, once the EU Council concludes the ratification process. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has assured that from now on “the EU will continue to work constructively with the United Kingdom as an important friend and colleague”.

London has also welcomed the deal: “We greatly welcome the overwhelming vote of the European Parliament on our trade deal with the EU. I hope that we can now start a new chapter together as Europeans, characterized by friendly cooperation between equal sovereigns. Thanks to the European Commission and Michel Barnier [el negociador comunitario] for helping us get here, ”British negotiator David Frost said on Twitter.

The vote of the European Parliament comes after four months of scrutiny by MEPs of an agreement that negotiators in London and Brussels managed to close on the afternoon of Christmas Eve 2020. That pact avoided in extremis a no-deal breakout scenario just one week before the UK’s transitional exit period expired on 31st December. The negotiating teams led by Barnier and Frost managed to overcome all their differences after almost 11 months of negotiation marked by the health and logistical difficulties caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The text was quickly approved by the British Parliament. But the European has preferred to submit the pact to a thorough review although it did not have the powers to amend it, only to approve it as is or reject it outright.

This Tuesday, the debate prior to the vote (more than four and a half hours) and the very long list of speakers (one of the most numerous in recent years) fitted in with the historic moment involved in authorizing the ratification of the first trade agreement with a former EU partner. Before the debate, almost all the MEPs present in the chamber gave Barnier a farewell applause.

The result of the vote known this Wednesday shows an overwhelming majority in favor of the agreement, even higher than that achieved by the Exit Agreement in January 2020. Then, the Brexit pact was approved with 621 votes in favor, 49 against and 13 abstentions. Both votes have shown that, contrary to what is defended by some Eurosceptic groups, the EU is not a prison for any of its members, but a club whose values, rights and obligations are assumed voluntarily and sovereignly. Brexit has made it possible to use for the first time, with relative success, Article 50 of the EU Treaty, incorporated in 2009 as a result of the constitutional project of the European Convention.

The vote in favor of the post-Brexit agreement, however, does not hide the distrust of Brussels towards the Government of Boris Johnson, especially in relation to the protocol of the agreement on the coexistence between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland. During the debate prior to the vote on Tuesday, many MEPs called on the European Commission to be extremely vigilant to ensure that London complies with the agreement and prevent Northern Ireland from becoming an entry hole for products into the European internal market.