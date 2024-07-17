The European Parliament opens to the conservatives: Ecr to the vice-presidency. New scenarios

As was to be expected, the Maltese Roberta Metsola has been re-elected President of the European Parliament. If anything, what is surprising is the very broad consensus she received, 562 votes, 90% of the deputies present at the vote, a historic record. But on the other hand, Metsola was a president for everyone, she filled the role with measure and mediation, but at the same time with the attitude and authority that is expected of someone who holds a similar role. Having taken office on an interim basis after the death of her predecessor, the Italian David Sassoli, on January 11, 2022, and officially elected on January 18, 2022 with 458 votes, The Maltese was the youngest person to be elected president of the Strasbourg parliament. She has been a member of the European Parliament since 2013, when she was the first elected in Malta. Before then, she was a lawyer specializing in European law – she graduated from the Collège d’Europe in Bruges, like many European officials and politicians – and from 2012 to 2013 she was an advisor to the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Catherine Ashton.

Until her election, she had been the first Vice-President of the European Parliament, that is, the highest-ranking of all 15 Vice-Presidents. He has excellent relations with all the political groups in parliament and yesterday’s vote (practically only the left did not vote for it) has amply demonstrated this. But yesterday the votes for the vice-presidents of the chamber, which saw two members of the conservative group elected for the first time. This is a tangible sign of a substantial opening on the part of the European Parliament towards the group led by Giorgia Meloni. The patriots of Salvini and Le Pen must, in fact, also pay for that anachronistic rule of the cordon sanitaire, which prevents their representatives from being elected to any top position in the European institution. One of the two representatives of the ECR voted is Antonella Sberna (the other is the Latvian Robert Zile), born in 1982, graduated in public relations in Milan, considered one of the rising stars in Fratelli d’Italia, close to Arianna Meloni, she obtained a boom in preferences, over 48,800 in the central constituency. She was councilor for social policies and family in the municipality of Viterbo, and had already had work experience as a young woman in Brussels in the European Parliament and at the Italian consulate in Los Angeles, in addition to a long period of eight years in the Italian Senate. A determined woman who knows the European institutions very well, and who therefore seems to have the ideal profile to fill such a role. But the fact that she was elected, apparently also with the support of the liberals of Renew, could be a clear signal of détente towards the ECR group, in view of the next legislature.

It is worth remembering that in the last legislature the so-called sanitary cordon had also been imposed on the conservative group, which had corresponded to a substantial marginalization of the group within the European Parliament. The good work carried out by the Melonian patrol, above all, the advent of Giorgia Meloni to the government of the nation, has certainly changed the state of things. The conservative group has gained ever greater weight within the Euro chamber, but the election of one of its representatives to the top of the same chamber was anything but a foregone conclusion. Now everyone is looking at what could happen tomorrow for the election of von der Leyen, whose meeting on Tuesday with the conservative group seems to have been mixed. The issue that seems to be decisive would be above all the one related to the much-contested green deal, on which von der Leyen does not seem to have any intention of backing down, despite having assured that she will adopt a more pragmatic approach. The dark faces at the exit of the meeting are certainly a good viaticum in view of tomorrow’s vote, while the Polish Pis group seems oriented towards a no vote of confidence in the outgoing president. We will see tomorrow at 1 pm, in the meantime the ECR can bring home an important result and can be satisfied with the fact that it has assumed a central role in the balance of parliament. And this is certainly a fact that goes beyond how tomorrow’s vote for the reconfirmation of the outgoing president Ursula von der Leyen will go.