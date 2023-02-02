The designated parliamentarians are Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino. The measure was approved in both cases by a large majority. The conspiracy of bribes in exchange for political influence in the European Legislative is known as ‘Qatargate’.

One of the biggest corruption scandals in the community era continues to give people something to talk about. This Thursday the European Parliament withdrew the immunity granted by the body to Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino, which gives the green light to expeditiously investigate the alleged role played by the two legislators in ‘Qatargate’.

The measure against the deputies was approved by a large majority, even Tarabella himself raised his hand, as a sign that he has nothing to hide from the investigations. Both parliamentarians have defended his innocence.

Both Cozzolino and Tarabella ratified their intention to cooperate with the Belgian authorities in charge of the process.

What are they accused of?

A report details that Marc Tarabella could be involved in acts of corruption linked to the “interference of one or more foreign states, with the aim of influencing the debates and decisions made” by the Legislative entity.

According to the document, “the testimonies against him suggest that payments were made to him on several occasions” for a total of between 120,000 and 140,000 euros.

For its part, the documentation against Andrea Cozzolino highlights that he is suspected, since 2019, of participating in an agreement “to cooperate in the protection of the interests of foreign States in Parliament” of the old continent. This was done, allegedly, “by preventing the adoption of parliamentary resolutions” that could harm the interests of the nations involved in the scandal.

Both legislators belong to the second largest political house of the community legislative body, the social-democratic center-left party, the most affected by ‘Qatargate’.

Those involved in the ‘Qatargate’

Prosecutors in the case believe that a group of members of Parliament and aides “received large sums of money and offered substantial gifts to influence decisions of parliament.” Two countries are marked: Qatar and Morocco.

There are already several involved. Among them is the former vice president of the organization, the Greek Eva Kaili. It was not necessary to withdraw her immunity, since she was discovered in flagrante delicto. Her partner is also in custody.

Another of those mentioned is Pier Antonio Panzeri. He is considered the head of the plot. In the middle of last January he agreed to collaborate with the authorities in exchange for reducing his sentence. Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, Secretary General of the non-governmental organization ‘No Peace Without Justice’, was also arrested.

Months after the start of the investigations, some 20 operations have been carried out in Belgium and Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros are counted, household appliances such as cell phones, computers, etc. have also been confiscated.

The Belgian Minister of Justice applauded the actions of the State Security agencies, who have worked for years to achieve what he called “a game changer.”

According to the AP news agency, citing the newspapers ‘La Reppublica’, from Italy, and ‘Le Soir’, from Belgium, both outlets published what they considered to be transcripts of the statements by Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to Parliament, in which he allegedly he confesses that he handled money on behalf of an “organization” led by Pier Antonio Panzeri that had ties to Morocco and Qatar.

With EFE and AP