The European Parliament held a debate in plenary on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America, which became a long chorus of complaints against the “denialism” and “necropolitics” from the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The objective of the session was to discuss the impact of the pandemic in the region and the possibilities of the EU to help the efforts of national governments to confront it.

In particular, the discussions sought to analyze the relationship between high level of social and economic inequalities on the continent, and the unstoppable advance of the pandemic, but the complaints against Bolsonaro completely dominated the day.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP

“By action or omission, Bolsonaro’s necropolitics constitutes a crime against humanity that must be investigated“, said the Spanish Euro-legislator Miguel Urbán in the plenary session.

Another Spanish MEP, Jordi Solé, warned that the management of the health crisis by the Brazilian president could “turn the country into an incubator for new strains” of the coronavirus.

For the Portuguese legislator Isabel Santos, meanwhile, the situation in Brazil is more difficult because of the “irrational denialism of Bolsonaro”, whom he accused of doing “everything so that the population is not vaccinated.”

“It is not a mistake, but a deliberate irresponsibility,” he added.

Conservative legislators who participated in the debate also made criticisms, although without naming the Brazilian president.

For the Portuguese Paulo Rangel, the impact of the pandemic was aggravated “due to political errors and denialist views, as is the case in Brazil. “

In turn, the Spanish-Venezuelan legislator Leopoldo López affirmed that it is necessary “to highlight the denial of seriousness by the leaders of some of the countries with the largest population.”

The European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Mairead McGuiness, pointed out in the plenary session that the EU has already allocated 38 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to 30 countries in Latin America through the international COVAX mechanism.

The Brazilian Senate installed a commission this week to investigate the government’s actions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when the death toll in the country is approaching 400,000.

Since the arrival of the pandemic in Brazil in February 2020, Bolsonaro opposed social isolation measures; He also rejected the use of masks; he questioned the efficacy of vaccines and advocated remedies such as hydroxychloroquine, without proven efficacy against the disease.

Source: AFP