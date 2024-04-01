Ukrainian refugees cost the German economy €20 billion a year. Member of the European Parliament Gunnar Beck told Izvestia about this.

“The cost of Ukrainian refugees is at least €20 billion a year. It is likely that they are much larger. This is a huge amount of money. This is a problem for Germany, we cannot afford it. This means that we will be able to invest less in the social sector, education, and technological development,” he said.

Bundestag member Wolfgang Wiele agrees with Beck's calculations. According to his estimates, we can even talk about €22 billion a year. He is sure that this is a big burden for the German economy.

“Of course, if Germany did not have such a burden, it could afford to spend more on other things. I hope that in the future the costs for refugees will decrease,” he said.

According to the statistical service Statista, the share of German spending on refugees from Ukraine is 0.55% of GDP. Earlier, the German Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that there are now about 1.65 million Ukrainian immigrants registered in Germany.

