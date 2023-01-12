The European Parliament continues trying to distance itself from the ‘Qatargate’ scandal. Its president, Roberta Metsola, presented this Thursday to the political groups a plan of fourteen measures to reinforce the integrity and independence of the European Parliament, which involves promoting transparency and imposing more controls on MEPs and former members of the institution. The initiative must be approved in plenary session next week in Strasbourg.

Metsola hopes that the document will serve as a “starting point” for the important reform that the European Parliament must undertake to regain the confidence of European citizens. He considers, among other issues, establishing a period so that former MEPs cannot become part of a lobby as soon as their term ends.

The community leader is also committed to increasing transparency, with a record of the activities of MEPs –gifts they receive, trips to other countries, meetings…–. The institution’s services will also focus on organizations and lobbies, in addition to prohibiting parliamentary groups of friendship with third countries that “should not be confused with parliamentary activity.”

It will also tighten the rules for access to its buildings and will review the rules for former MEPs. The institution will promote the fight against corruption and infractions for those who do not comply with these new rules.