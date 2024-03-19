The European Parliament extended the suspension of duties on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products into the EU for more than a year, until June 2025. This is stated in press releasepublished on the website of the European Union body on Tuesday, March 19.

“The temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU will be extended for another year, until June 5, 2025, in order to support Ukraine,” the document notes.

At the same time, the agreement approves the possibility of the European Commission taking any emergency measures in the event that supplies of Ukrainian products cause damage to the economy of one or more EU countries.

“The regulation also provides for emergency braking for particularly sensitive agricultural products, namely poultry, eggs and sugar,” the press release said.

This list has been expanded to also include oats, corn, cereals and honey. In addition, the agreement emphasizes the need to take emergency measures if wheat imports begin to grow rapidly.

It is noted that emergency measures will be taken if the volume of imports of the above products exceeds the average figures for 2022 and 2023.

The day before, the Politico newspaper reported that France supported Poland’s call for restrictions on Ukrainian exports of agricultural products, including grain, to European countries. This decision could undermine the European Union's (EU) planned extension of the free trade regime with Kiev. According to experts, the restrictions could bring Ukraine losses from the loss of trade benefits in the amount of up to €1.2 million.

Earlier, on March 7, the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament supported the proposal of the European Commission (EC) to extend the free trade regime with Ukraine for a year.

Protests among farmers continue in many EU countries amid falling incomes as a result of increased imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and government restrictions caused by the Green Deal. Farmers are seeking simplification of bureaucratic procedures related to the requirements of the European Union.

In February, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said that the losses of the European agricultural sector from trade liberalization with Ukraine over the previous two years amounted to €19 billion. According to him, before the conflict, most of Ukraine’s exports went to Asia and Africa. The European Commissioner called for the development of measures to redirect Ukrainian exports to traditional markets.

In 2022, the EU allowed Kyiv to supply food to the union countries duty-free, which hit farmers in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and some other countries. These countries unilaterally imposed an embargo on grain supplies from Ukraine to their domestic markets.