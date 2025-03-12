In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament He urges the European Union to act urgently and guarantee their own security. According to Eurosputed, this implies strengthening relations with related partners and significantly reducing the dependence of EU countries. The text was approved with 419 votes in favor, 204 against and 46 abstentions.

A white paper on the future of European defense, which is expected that the commission and the high representative present next week, will include concrete proposals for the European Council in order to allow “truly innovative efforts” and “war time” actions, The MEPs affirm, while welcoming the recently presented Rearm Europe Plan.

To guarantee peace and stability in Europe, the EU must support Ukraine and become more resilient, the MEPs point out. The resolution states that “Europe now faces the most serious military threat to its territorial integrity since the end of the Cold War” and urges the Member States, international partners and allies of NATO to raise all restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems supplied to Ukraine against military objectives in Russian territory.

Russia, backed by its allies Belarus, China, North Korea and Iran, represents “the most significant direct and indirect threat to the EU,” says the resolution. The Eurodiputados highlight how the recent actions and statements of the Trump administration have increased concerns On the future position of the United States with respect to Russia, NATO and European security, and strongly condemn US threats against Greenland. In this context, Parliament emphasizes that union defense efforts “cannot continue to be limited, fragmented in scope and delayed in its implementation.” The Eurodiputados ask for greater efforts in the military, industrial, technological and intelligence sectors.

The text indicates that the EU must allow its administration to “act faster in procedures” in case of war or other important security crises. Although it underlines the importance of cooperation between the EU and NATO, the Eurodiputados also ask for the development of a fully operational European pillar within NATO, capable of acting autonomously if necessary.

The Eurodiputados consider that the EU must define a common and clear long -term strategy for the European defense industry and advocate a significant increase in the joint acquisition of equipment by the Member States. They insist that decision -making in European defense should be less complex. They approve the creation of a Council of Defense Ministers and the transition from unanimity to voting By qualified majority for EU decisions in this areawith the exception of military operations with an executive mandate.





Parliament warns that, without a substantial increase in investment, the security and defense objectives of the Union, nor military support to Ukraine or the improvement of common European security will not be achieved. The Eurodiputados declare that “urgent needs cannot wait for the next multiannual financial framework” and They ask for “innovative solutions to find additional financing without delay”as a European defense bond system to finance large -scale military investments.