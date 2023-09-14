General view of the European Parliament in Brussels.

The European Parliament on Thursday demanded stricter rules to protect air quality in the EU. The European Parliament’s text will now serve as the basis for negotiating a new directive with the European Council and the Commission. The Spanish Popular Party has aligned itself with the far right and, like Vox, has voted against the text that other members of the European People’s Party family have supported. The ultra-conservatives had already tried to dilute, through amendments, the document that was approved by 363 votes in favor, 226 against and 46 abstentions.

The European Parliament thus aims for a new regulation that sets more severe limits for various pollutants (such as fine particles or nitrogen dioxide) by 2035 and to achieve “zero pollution” in 2050; and also seeks to establish more data collection points on air pollution, which causes some 300,000 premature deaths a year in the Union, according to the Parliament report, presented by the Spanish socialist MEP Javi López.

“Addressing air pollution in Europe requires immediate action,” demanded the text’s rapporteur. “We need to be ambitious to safeguard the well-being of our citizens and create a cleaner and healthier environment,” added López, who has defined the situation as a “pandemic in slow motion,” according to López, which leads to an increase in cardiovascular diseases, cases of lung cancer and asthma and generates a cost of between 231,000 and 853,000 million euros.

Environmental and health organizations had called on the EU to tighten the rules for the entire bloc of 27 member states. And the European Parliament is now taking a step forward. Although the new regulation will not have it easy in the so-called “trilogue negotiation” with representatives of the Council (the Twenty-seven) and the Commission. There are more reticent Member States – fundamentally the most conservative – and in recent times, in addition, the extreme right and part of the right have tried to tear down part of the European green agenda – such as the law for the restoration of nature – to try to winning voters who go to populist groups and by claiming that too many laws are being passed too quickly and cannot be absorbed without cost to companies.

In October, the European Commission proposed a review of the directives to reduce pollution that seek, among other things, to reduce deaths related to the main polluter, suspended particles of less than 2.5 microns, by more than 75% in a decade. diameter (PM₂,₅). Brussels also proposes new indicators for urban wastewater and groundwater and surface water, with the goal of achieving a zero pollution policy by 2050 at the latest.

“Unintuitive” air quality indices

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. See also 12-year-old student shoots his math teacher after a heated argument Subscribe

The European Parliament is more ambitious and demands, in addition, that the new European legislation harmonize the air quality indices, which it considers “fragmented and unintuitive”, so that they are comparable, clear and publicly available with hourly updates. so that citizens can protect themselves during elevated levels of air pollution and before mandatory alert thresholds are reached.

In line with other policies, such as the recent elimination of cycle lanes in several cities, MEPs from the Popular Party have voted against the European Parliament report. The far right of Vox has also done it. “The vote has been another victory for the progressive forces of the European Parliament, those fighting for a sustainable and green Europe,” said En Comu Podem MEP Ernest Urtasun. “The fact that the EPP has tried, once again, to align itself with the extreme right to dilute environmental legislation is a real shame,” he criticized.

“The vote is symptomatic, the PP has decided to break the green consensus that had been built in Brussels around the European Green Pact,” Javi López said. “They thus copy the discourse of the extreme right to compete and ally after 2024 (when European elections are planned),” he adds.

For Irene Bernal, from the Salud por Derecho foundation, which has closely followed the issue, it is “a relief” that the European Parliament’s text has gone ahead. Although the organization demands more ambition with the dates. “We are disappointed to learn that in last-minute negotiations the deadline for implementing these urgent measures by Member States has been postponed from 2030 to 2035. The data shows that, in the fight against air pollution, every day counts. and a five-year extension is too long,” says Irene Bernal, head of Research and Political Advocacy for the organization, who has warned against the expansion of denialist positions on the climate crisis.

“This issue makes visible once again that there are a series of elements, such as economic issues, that can be placed above the impact on health. But that is to deny that we are dealing with an important issue, we are talking about scientific evidence, identified deaths. “These are enormously urgent issues,” says Bernal, who warns of the urgency of carrying out the negotiation in trilogues and doing so during the Spanish presidency of the EU council this semester, so that it does not end up in a drawer: Belgium will be the next presidency, before of the European elections in June 2024, and then Hungary.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter