The European Parliament approved a resolution on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, who came out of a coma, which calls for the creation of an effective sanctions mezzanism for collecting and freezing European assets of corrupt individuals involved in investigations by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund.

As reported “European truth” 532 MEPs voted for the document, 84 were against, and 72 abstained.

MEPs also called for an international investigation into the poisoning of Navalny with the involvement of incl. experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and also reiterated the need to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Recall that several European laboratories at once confirmed the fact of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny with a substance from the Novichok group.

53

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter