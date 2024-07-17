The EP refused to include the situation in the Gaza Strip and the assassination attempt on Trump on the agenda

The majority of members of the European Parliament (EP) refused to include the situation in the Gaza Strip and the recent assassination attempt on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the agenda during the plenary session, reports RIA News.

Representatives of the left-wing parties in the European Parliament proposed to discuss Israel’s operation in Gaza, while representatives of the political right put forward an initiative to condemn the attack on former US President Trump. Both proposals were rejected by the majority in favor of discussing aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the positions of EU member states on the Ukrainian conflict had begun to diverge more and more. He also criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Russia, calling it “inappropriate” and doubted that his successor, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, would be able to resolve the existing contradictions.